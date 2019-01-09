Universal Orlando offers discount on multi-day tickets

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Have you been thinking of heading to Orlando this year, but you didn’t want to clean out your bank account? Well, now you can get a great deal from Universal Orlando Resort.

From now until April 4, Florida residents can buy three-day tickets for just $54 a day.

Guests can also add on the option to visit both parks for an extra $40.

The tickets are valid through June 30, with no “blockout” dates.

In order to get the deal, you just need a promo code from specially-marked packaging of Coca-Cola or Coke Zero Sugar products.

Universal Orlando Resort isn’t the only one offering discounts for their parks. Walt Disney World also offered a discount on multi-park tickets for Florida residents.

