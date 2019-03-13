UCF, FSU make top 5 list of students turning to sugar daddies for tuition help

(WSVN) - The University of Central Florida ranked number two in the nation of the fastest growing sugar baby schools, a newly released report found.

SeekingArrangement, a sugar daddy dating site, said there are 1.9 million sugar daddies in the US.

“As tuition prices and the national student loan debt increase, so do the number of college sugar babies,” the site wrote.

On the same page, there’s a fast-moving student debt clock that reads $1,616,439,936,362 as of this writing.

According to the report, UCF had a total of 296 new sugar baby sign-ups in 2018, bringing the total this year to 1,068.

UCF wasn’t the only major university in Florida to make the list.

Florida State University ranked number four in the report with a total of 873 members.

For the full report, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.