MIAMI (WSVN) - Two fired Miami Police officers will return to work.

Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and his wife, Commander Nerly Papier, are expected back in the coming weeks.

The Miami Herald reports they’ll come back with the rank of Captain.

Former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo terminated them last year over an accident involving a city issued SUV.

The city’s interim chief hasn’t explained why he has decided to reverse Acevedo’s decision.

