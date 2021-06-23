MIAMI (WSVN) - A law enforcement couple has been fired from the force.

Miami’s Deputy Police Chief Ronald Papier and his wife Commander Nerly Papier have been let go.

The terminations come after Nerly Papier damaged her police SUV on the way to work.

The internal affairs division determined she failed to report details of the crash.

The report said her husband was let go because he didn’t recuse himself from the IA investigation.

The couple’s attorney has asked Miami’s city manager to intervene.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.