HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck fire stopped traffic on Interstate 75 in Hialeah.

Flames and smoke billowed from the lawn service utility truck near 138th Street, Tuesday morning.

It took firefighters several minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.