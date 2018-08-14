Tri-Rail train derails in Deerfield Beach; no injuries

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train has come off the CSX railroad tracks in Deerfield Beach.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene in the area of Southwest 10th Street and 12th Avenue, about a quarter mile west of Interstate 95, just after 4 p.m., Tuesday.

There are about 200 passengers on board the southbound train. Tri-Rail officials are in the process of de-boarding the train.

No injuries have been reported.

Another track is being used to move other trains past the disabled Tri-Rail train.

