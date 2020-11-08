Tree falls onto car outside Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A tree fell onto a car outside of a Lauderhill apartment complex.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 42nd Terrace and 18th Street at around 11 a.m., Sunday.

Rescue crews tweeted a picture at the scene where a tree could be seen on top of a silver sedan.

No injures were reported.

