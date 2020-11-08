Tree falls onto car outside Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A tree fell onto a car outside of a Lauderhill apartment complex.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 42nd Terrace and 18th Street at around 11 a.m., Sunday.

Rescue crews tweeted a picture at the scene where a tree could be seen on top of a silver sedan.

Please stay vigilant and stay indoors. LFD responded to 1891 42nd Ter. Tree fell on car with no injuries. Crews cut up the tree to allow the car to be moved. @LauderhillFDPIO #TropicalStormEta pic.twitter.com/GWJay1kVgO — LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) November 8, 2020

No injures were reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.