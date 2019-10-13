Town Center in Boca Raton on lockdown due to reports of shooting

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Town Center mall in Boca Raton has been put under a lockdown.

Security officials with the mall have advised all those inside to stay in the stores until further notice.

Witnesses on scene are claiming it is due to a shooting, but police have yet to confirm.

Swat Team going in for active shooter #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/bttJQsKLpA — Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) October 13, 2019

Cellphone video taken by Rachel Cohn outside of the mall shows several armed officers walking inside while shoppers head in the opposite direction.

No injuries have yet to be reported.

