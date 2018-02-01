Toddler, pregnant mother among 3 saved from burning Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors came to the rescue of a baby, her pregnant mother and her grandmother after, officials said, a fire broke out inside their Hollywood home, Thursday morning.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze at the house, located near 60th Avenue and Fillmore Street, just before 9 a.m. “Heavy smoke and flames showing,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Miller.

Christina Payas, who was not at the house, said her pregnant sister, mother and 1-year-old niece, named Semeriah, were all inside at the time.

Area residents said that once they realized the home was on fire, several good Samaritans jumped in to help.

A woman told 7News she helped get the baby out of the burning home. “I just put my shirt over my face and ran in and took the baby from her,” said Gayle Fogee.

Another resident said he pulled someone through the window. “I came outside and I saw them trying to come out the window, so I mean, me and my neighbor tried to come outside to help them,” Christopher Singh said.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

Paramedics transported the three victims to Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

7News cameras captured Semeriah and Payas outside the home shortly after the 1-year-old was released, Thursday afternoon. The child’s mother and grandmother remain at the hospital.

Payas was thankful that neighbors rushed to their aid. “Thank you so much for helping, for giving a hand and helping my sister out with the baby and my mom,” she said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. We really thank you.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The home is a total loss. The victims said they will stay with family members for the time being.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.