MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of runners hit the pavement for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in downtown Miami.

An estimated 27,000 runners and walkers from nearly 900 companies participated in this year’s run, Thursday.

The event started at Bayfront Park at 2 p.m., causing several road closures.

Biscayne Boulevard is set to reopen at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.