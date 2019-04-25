Road closures scheduled in Downtown Miami for Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several roads will be shut down as the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run takes place on Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 27,000 participants are expected to run in the area of Bayfront Park.

northbound lanes on Biscayne Boulevard, from Chopin Plaza to Northeast Fifth Street, will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The southbound lanes will have two-way traffic patterns during this time.

Several other roads in the area will be closed. For a complete list of closures click here.

