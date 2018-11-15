Thief steals assault rifle from car belonging to Heat player Hassan Whiteside

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who stole an assault rifle belonging to Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside.

Whiteside said the $50,000 assault rifle was stolen from the trunk of his car the same day he bought it in July.

Investigators believe the burglary happened while Whiteside was still at the gun shop. He briefly went back inside the store and left the gun in his unlocked car.

Nearly three weeks later, officers found the gun along with the ammunition and a silencer inside a stolen car in North Miami.

Whiteside released a statement that reads in part, “I have a license for the gun that was stolen from me over the summer. I should have secured it better and I’m glad it was recovered. It won’t happen again. It is now locked in a safe and I only use it at the gun range.”

Police are still searching for the thief.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

