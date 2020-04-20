Testing at Miami Beach park expands to frontline workers, essential business employees

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds are now able to get tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru site in Miami Beach that has expanded their testing criteria.

As of Monday, the pop-up testing site, located at 4621 Collins Avenue, is open to healthcare workers, first responders and employees of essential businesses.

Testing was previously only available to those who had symptoms or been in contact with someone confirmed to have the virus.

On Monday morning, 7News cameras captured vehicles pulling up to get screened for the virus.

Response Hxecute, South Florida Event Planning and MedRite Urgent Care collaborated to open the test site.

“It sparked from a conversation in my backyard with the key players of response and we just couldn’t stand around,” said Matt McKenna with Response Hxecute. “We have the means and the experience to support something like this. We just want to do our part to help the community.”

Testing is being conducted by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Saturdays.

Same-day appointments are often available to be tested at the site.

Officials said 300 patients will be able to get tested daily.

MedRite is also offering at-home testing for seniors.

Since opening earlier this month, over 2,000 tests have been administered at the site.

Organizers said they plan on opening more pop-up testing sites across South Florida.

