Teenager bitten in arm by dog at NW Miami-Dade neighborhood

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog has bitten a teenager in the arm at a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after it got loose, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene along the 6400 block of Northwest 29th Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the caller said her daughter was bitten by a pit bull in the neighborhood. However, police have identified the dog as an American Bulldog.

Police said the victim is 17 years old and was bit in the arm.

The owner of the dog admitted to Animal Services admitted the canine has gotten out before.

The victim’s mother said the neighbor’s dog got onto her property, and she closed her gate after the dog had left. However, the mother said the dog came back by getting underneath the fence and said she had already let her dogs out onto her front yard.

The mother added that her daughter was holding one of their small dogs, and that’s when the bulldog tried attacking the pet, knocking the 17-year-old to the ground.

The dog has since been quarantined. Police said the canine has been secured and cannot leave the property.

The victim’s mother said the dog has gotten onto their property before, but nothing like this had ever happened before.

Fire rescue crews transported the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is expected to be OK.

