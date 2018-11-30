Teen who got trapped in bank vault charged with trespassing

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen who was rescued after getting trapped inside an abandoned bank vault has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

According to an arrest affidavit for the teen, the boy and his friend wandered onto the property and passed several “no trespassing” signs before entering the abandoned building to see what was inside.

The teen then walked inside the open vault and began pressing buttons, causing the vault door to close.

The teen’s friend then called 911.

“Me and my friend are in an abandoned bank, and the vault closed on him and trapped him here,” the friend is heard telling the operator.

“How’s he doing?” the operator responded.

“He’s panicking.”

“How old is he?”

“Seventeen.”

(Yelling to the teen in the vault) “The most priority is getting you out. We’re gonna get you out, OK?”

Hours later, first responders and Bank of America employees were able to get the vault open.

Police said after the boy was rescued, they revealed they entered the bank because they were bored and wanted to find something to do.

The teen has been sentenced to 21 days of house arrest. He was on probation for a previous arrest when he committed this act.

