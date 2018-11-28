Teen rescued after being trapped in abandoned bank vault in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers have freed a teenager who became trapped in an abandoned bank vault in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue said two teens were walking around a vacated office building in the area of SR-441 and Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

7News cameras captured the active scene as Hollywood Police officers roamed the area.

One of the teens, a 17-year-old, decided to enter the bank’s vault, only to have the door close behind him.

The vault is about 14 by 14 feet with 2 feet thick concrete walls, fire officials said.

The teen’s friend called 911 about two hours later, according to fire rescue.

A tactical team worked with a vault specialist to free the teen. Officials told 7News that steel rebar prevented their saws from cutting through the concrete.

The teen was freed from the vault just before 5 p.m. Both teens were later seen entering a car with a parent.

It’s unclear if the teens will face any charges.

