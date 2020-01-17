Teen dies after shooting at Liberty City apartments

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy who was rushed to the hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Liberty City neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade has died, police said.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed on Saturday that 16-year-old Master Nalton Johnson Jr. succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said the teen was shot at the Lincoln Fields Apartments , in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 20th Avenue, Friday night.

Police and fire rescue units responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

We found this collection of toys and rest in peace messages for Master Nalton Johnson Jr., the 16 year old murdered last night at the Lincoln Fields Apartments in NW Miami-Dade. @MiamiDadePD are looking for who shot the teen and need help and information from the public. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/H6k7JCo2qh — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 18, 2020

A family friend on the scene told 7News that she saw a group of teenagers walking through the neighborhood just before the incident. Not long after, she said, she heard three to five gunshots.

7News cameras captured paramedics wheeling the victim, who was on a stretcher, inside of the hospital.

Police have not provided any details about a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.