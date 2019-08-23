Tamiami Canal bridge in Miami temporarily closed for repairs

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have temporarily closed the Tamiami Canal bridge in Miami because of necessary repairs.

According to Miami-Dade County Transit officials, the bridge at Delaware Parkway and Northwest 20th Street was closed because of technical difficulties that needed repair.

Transit officials are advising commuters to avoid the area and follow suggested traffic detours.

It remains unknown how long the repairs will take, transit officials said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.