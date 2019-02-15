MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has lifted swim advisories for two beach sites in Miami-Dade County.

Officials on Friday said it’s safe to swim again at North Shore Beach along 73rd Street and Collins Avenue on Miami Beach. It is also safe to go into the water at Crandon South Beach on Key Biscayne.

High bacteria levels prompted the warning back on Jan. 9.

Recent water quality test results came back at acceptable levels.

If you have any questions, contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

