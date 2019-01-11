Suspect detained in shooting of 3 family members looking for missing teen

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained a man in connection to a Miami Gardens shooting of three family members who were searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Miami Gardens Police said they took the suspect into custody, Friday night, and he is being questioned by detectives.

According to investigators, the mother, aunt and uncle of 15-year-old Janiya Johnson were searching for the teen near Northwest 23rd Avenue and Bunche Park Drive when they were shot at around 9 a.m., Friday.

“While the shooting was going on, I’m just standing at the door like, I wanna see what’s going on,” said Elliot Taylor.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where two of the victims could be seen being loaded onto a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter. They were transported to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The family said Johnson is wearing an ankle monitor, and it led them to a home in the area where they were shot.

It remains unclear whether or not the shooter has anything to do with Janiya’s disappearance or what led up to the shooting.

Officials said a man who had been living out of his car opened fire on the family.

“We don’t know if the suspect is connected to the missing girl, but we believe that they were at some point together at this location,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Carlos Austin. “There are a lot of empty homes here in Bunche Park, abandoned homes.”

Witnesses reported hearing an argument before the gunshots.

“You just heard people arguing, and the next thing you know, you just heard pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, and that was it,” said Taylor.

Police said Janiya is still missing.

“We need change,” Taylor said. “We need to keep these guns off these streets, so people can live a normal life.”

Officials believe Janiya’s ankle monitor is not working properly at this time.

If you have any information on Janiya’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

