3 family members shot in Miami Gardens while searching for missing 15-year-old girl

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after three family members who were searching for a missing 15-year-old girl were shot in Miami Gardens, Friday morning.

According to police, the mother, aunt and uncle of 15-year-old Janiya Johnson were searching for her near Northwest 23rd Avenue and Bunche Park Drive at around 9 a.m. when they were shot.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where two of the victims could be seen being loaded onto a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter. They were transported to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The conditions of the three victims remain unknown.

Police have released a photo of a man they are looking for.

**UPDATED INFORMATION**#MissingPersonAlert 15 yea-old Janiya Johnson is believed to be in the company of the subject wanted in this morning’s shooting incident in the Bunche Park area. If you know their whereabouts, please call 911. @CBSMiami @nbc6 @WPLGLocal10 @wsvn pic.twitter.com/h3VbHg6CL8 — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) January 11, 2019

It is unclear if the shooter has anything to do with Janiya’s disappearance or what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument before the gunshots.

“You just heard people arguing, and the next thing you know, you just heard pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, and that was it,” said witness Elliot Taylor.

Police are now searching the area for both Janiya and the shooter.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

