Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed and killed another man in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a Waste Connections, located near Northwest 37th Court and 41st Street, at approximately 6 a.m., Saturday.

A man found lying on the ground in the parking lot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a man who fled the scene was taken into custody nearby.

Although the investigation remains ongoing, police said the two men knew each other.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.