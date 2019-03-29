Surveillance video captures duo using cloned credit card of Miami Assistant Chief of Police

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video shows a City of Miami Assistant Chief of Police has been the victim of credit card theft.

Assistant Chief of Police Manuel Morales said he was off duty when he received a notification of suspicious credit card use while his card was in his pocket.

Police are searching for a man and a woman who were caught on video using a cloned version of Morales’ card at the Coral Way Mall on Feb. 5.

Police were able to find surveillance footage showing a man and a woman with a small dog in her purse swiping the card twice, once at a PetSmart and the second time at a Bed Bath and Beyond.

“I know they’re not all bad because at the end, when they make that last purchase at PetSmart, they did donate to the pet charity, so on my behalf they were very generous,” said Morales.

He said he always checks ATMs for skimmers and uses credit cards at gas stations instead of debit cards but that didn’t stop him from being a victim.

“It’s just shameful to see these guys try to take advantage,” said Morales. “There is always a better way. People work hard for their money.”

He said he wants people to know that after taking precautions you can still become a victim.

“We are well aware that we are not immune to being victims just because we wear the badge,” said Morales.

If you have any information on this case of credit card fraud, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

