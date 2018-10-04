Surveillance captures armed man robbing a smoke shop in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are looking for a man seen on surveillance video robbing a smoke shop in Fort Lauderdale at gunpoint.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the armed man walked into the Smoke House Smoke Shop on the corner of Northeast 20th Avenue and Ninth Place on July 16.

Investigators believe it’s the same crook who robbed the store two weeks earlier on June 28. Both times, police said, the crook threatened the cashier with a gun.

If you have any information on both robberies, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.