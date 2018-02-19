Students, families gather at Stoneman Douglas High campus for candlelight memorial

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A shaken South Florida community came together outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to light candles and remember loves ones.

It was an emotional candlelight memorial, Monday evening, as some students and families gathered at the school for the first time since the Parkland high school shooting.

Students said that although it was difficult for them, it is important to pay their respects so they can eventually heal.

“Most of them are my classmates who passed away,” said a student.

Students and families left notes and flowers, lit candles and said prayers in front of the school.

Some people who did not know the families or the victims were still emotional and felt connected. “Every morning, every night, I’m thinking about them,” said Coconut Creek resident Sandra Ortega. “I can’t believe the pain of the parents. So sad.”

They brought their own children and showed them how the community became united after the terrible tragedy.

“We don’t know what else to do. Come here, pay our respects,” Ortega said. “What else can we be doing?”

There were white wooden Crosses and Stars of David for every victim of last Wednesday’s deadly shooting.

“I want to be there for them,” said a mourner. “You know, that’s what they would have wanted.”

Several memorials have sprung up across South Florida, but many said it was the hardest to visit because it’s where the shooting took place.

“No words. I wanted to leave right away,” said student Madison Ciccone. “I don’t know how I’m going to come back. I don’t know how anyone’s going to come back.”

However, students have showed courage and strength during one of the most trying times of their lives.

The memorial has provided some comfort, but it is also a way for the students to reclaim their school.

“We’re showing him that we still have the guts to come back,” said student Carolyn Anil. “We’re not scared of anything.”

“It will never get taken from us. This is our school, and we’re not going to let it get taken. We don’t care what happens to us, we’re going to come together,” Ciccone said. “No matter what we have against us, we’re one now. This changed everyone.”

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page that was set up for the Parkland victims, click here.

