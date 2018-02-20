Stoneman Douglas High announces reopening dates

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of Wednesday’s horrific shooting, announced dates for when they expect to reopen.

On Friday, teachers and staff are expected to return at 8 a.m. Various support services will be available for both staff and teachers.

A voluntary campus orientation will take place between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday for students and parents.

On Feb. 27, the Broward County School Board expects classes to resume.

The school board said these reopening events are only for staff, students, parents and guardians.

