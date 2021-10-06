MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Spirit Airlines has arrived at Miami International Airport.

Starting Wednesday, Spirit will serve nine destinations from MIA.

The company said 22 additional destinations will be added in November and January with a total of 20 domestic flights and 11 international flights.

Spirit officials said its busy schedule makes it one of MIA’s biggest passenger carriers.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.