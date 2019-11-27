Judge denies bond for South Florida student accused of planning terrorist attacks against college deans

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man who allegedly threatened to use weapons of mass destruction against the deans of two colleges appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Salman Rashid, 23, is currently being held in federal custody after FBI officials said he reached out to undercover agents who he thought were members of ISIS to carry out attacks on the deans of Miami-Dade and Broward College.

7News cameras captured family members of Rashid leaving the courthouse after he was ordered to be held without bond.

According to court documents, he had been suspended or expelled from the schools he made threats to. He told the undercover agents he wanted explosives and wanted them to be “as big as possible.”

Rashid has been charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

If convicted, Rashid could face up to 20 years behind bars.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.