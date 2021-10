MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers on Interstate 95 will be detoured overnight.

All northbound I-95 lanes at the Northwest Second Street exit in downtown Miami will be closed from 11:45 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Workers will be installing new overhead signs.

Drivers will be forced off the interstate into the downtown area.

