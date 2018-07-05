Several people hospitalized after firework shows throughout South Florida

(WSVN) - The Independence Day celebratory fireworks sent several people to the hospital Wednesday.

In Lauderhill one man suffered a partial hand amputation because of the fireworks. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

In Surfside, another scare when an operator was burned in the chest and face during the firework show.

That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

