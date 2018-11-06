Search underway for possible repeat bank robber in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a bank robber who is believed to have targeted two banks in Broward County.

Officials released pictures of a man who entered a Bank of America branch in Fort Lauderdale along Northwest 28th Avenue and Bayshore Drive, Tuesday.

Police said the man demanded money from a bank employee before taking off.

Investigators believe the subject is the same individual who robbed a Wells Fargo branch in Sunrise last week.

If you have any information on this bank robber’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.