Search underway for missing woman in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, 65-year-old Gerta Baptiste walked out of her apartment in the area of Northeast 127th Street and Fifth Avenue, at around 11 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said she is bipolar and has schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s.

Baptiste stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs between 170 and 180 pounds, and has salt-and-pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a blue jean skirt, black socks, gray sneakers with a blue trim and a black cloth cap.

Detectives said Baptiste frequents two large stores in North Miami Beach: the Walmart at 1425 NE 163rd St. and the Publix at 850 North Miami Beach Blvd.

Officials urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call North Miami Police at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

