MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old girl who went missing.
Two-year-old Isabella Alada was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Southwest 22nd Street and 37th Avenue.
Investigators said the toddler stands 3 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, pink shorts and a yellow hair bow.
Isabella was last seen with her mother, 27-year-old Rusell Alada.
If you have any information on Isabella’s whereabouts, or see the child, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.