MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old girl who went missing.

Two-year-old Isabella Alada was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Southwest 22nd Street and 37th Avenue.

Have you seen 2 year-old Isabella Alada who has been missing since 8/22/18. She is believed to be in the company of her mother, Russell Alada. Contact us with any information. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/RpF2XfyAPy — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 25, 2018

Investigators said the toddler stands 3 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, pink shorts and a yellow hair bow.

Isabella was last seen with her mother, 27-year-old Rusell Alada.

If you have any information on Isabella’s whereabouts, or see the child, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

