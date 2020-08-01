Sea turtles hatch in Boynton Beach during windy conditions brought on by Hurricane Isaias

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – As some Boynton Beach residents enjoy the beach before Hurricane Isaias brings heavy rainfall to the area, some sea turtles hatched and made their way to the ocean.

All morning long Saturday, several individuals made their way to the beach to surf waves, fly kites and just soak up the sun before the outer bands of Isaias hits the area.

The cooler weather being experienced by the shore may have contributed to the reason as to why some sea turtles hatched just before noon.

“The sand’s a little cooler and sometimes they do come out in the middle of the day,” said volunteer beach monitor Joan.

“They were popping through and she saw it and freaked out,” said witness Melissa Franklin. “We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have to make sure they get through!’ I know it’s really late for them to be hatching because of the heat.”

Dozens of sea turtles made their way to the ocean thanks to witnesses springing into action and making a clear path for them.

Franklin wanted to protect them from any possible dangers.

“The sun, the heat, the birds, you know, people stepping on them,” she said.

7News cameras captured two hatchlings having a hard time reaching the water, but a tide came in and helped them into the ocean.

Some businesses near the beach have taken extra precautions ahead of the storm to put shutters on the windows of their buildings.

Palm Beach County is no longer offering sandbags to their residents but some individuals are getting creative and bringing bags to the beach and filling them up with sand from along the shore.

All parks and marinas in the county have been closed for the weekend.

Four general population shelters in Palm Beach County have opened. To find out more information click here.

County officials still urge residents to stay home because it would most likely be safer amid the pandemic.

