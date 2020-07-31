Shelters opening for Hurricane Isaias

(WSVN) - Here is a list of all of the shelters opening throughout South Florida as Hurricane Isaias approaches Florida’s east coast.

Palm Beach County

The four general population shelters in Palm Beach County are:

Lake Shore Middle School: 425 W Canal St. N, Belle Glade

Palm Beach Gardens High School: 4245 Holly Dr., Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Central High School: 8499 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington

Park Vista High School: 7900 Jog Rd., Lake Worth

Animals only shelter: West Boynton Recreation Center: 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth.

