Robert Runcie offers to step down as BCPS Superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Robert Runcie has offered to step down as Broward County Public Schools’ superintendent.

Runcie offered to step down as the school district’s leader on Tuesday, as board members discussed his arrest for allegedly lying to a grand jury.

“If the environment is not as such that I can do my very best, I’m willing to discuss a path to a mutual agreement of separation,” Runcie said.

While speaking, Runcie said to BCPS Board Member Lori Alhadeff, “I know you’ve been in enormous amounts of pain that none of us can ever imagine. I guess I’m probably part of the source of that in some way. If it’s going to give you peace and it’s going to give you and those other parents who remain angry, because I don’t see how there’s anything else I can do, if it’s going to give you that, I will step aside.”

Alhadeff lost her daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff, in the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Before announcing his offer to step down as superintendent, Runcie posted a video statement on his arrest that said he would be vindicated of the perjury charge. He also described his arrest as politically charged.

If board members decide to take action, they could vote to remove Runcie from his position on Thursday.

