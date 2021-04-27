‘I am confident that I will be vindicated’: Runcie releases statement following arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has released a video with his first statement since his arrest.

The video message was released on Tuesday morning.

“Last week, after two days and many hours of testifying to the grand jury, I received an indictment,” he said. “It accuses me of making a false statement.”

In the video, he expressed gratitude to those who have reached out to him to offer support and expressed concern after being charged with purgery.

“I am confident that I will be vindicated and I intend to continue to carry out my responsibilities as superintendent with the highest level of integrity and moral standards,” Runcie said.

According to the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, the case against Runcie appears to hinge on questions surrounding another case, that of former Broward Schools Technology Chief Anthony Hunter.

Officials said Hunter was accused of steering equipment contracts toward an acquaintance.

Runcie was questioned on the matter on April 1.

In a new court filing, prosecutors referred to Runcie stating, “Defendant was asked, ‘Did you talk to anybody who would have information about the Hunter situation to prepare for any questions about that, given it’s a felony indictment?’”

The filing goes on to state Runcie was asked, “‘[Any] communications related to any of the issues that are part of the Hunter indictment?’ His answer was, ‘No, no that, not that I’m aware of.’”

The filing further states Runcie was also asked, “‘Phone calls? Emails? Text messages? Smoke signals?’”

According to the indictment, Runcie answered, “‘No, no that. I am trying – no. no, haven’t talked to anyone specifically about that.’”

Prosecutors said those statements were false. They also said Runcie spoke to Broward Schools General Counsel Barbara Myrick, who, prosecutors said, also spoke to witnesses.

Prosecutors said they have phone records to back it up.

Runcie’s attorney has previously said the charges were political, and they intend to enter a plea of not guilty.

“Our district is going through a difficult time right now,” Runcie said in his video message. “It is how we cope during these difficult times that shows our true character and makes us stronger.”

The Broward County Public School Board is expected to address Runcie and Myrick’s arrest, Tuesday afternoon.

