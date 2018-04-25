Richmond Heights High students hold live Earth to space call with astronauts

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a Coral Gables high school got the chance to speak to astronauts on board the International Space Station.

About 250 students from BioTECH at Richmond Heights High School gathered Wednesday and asked astronauts and former science teachers Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel a host of questions, from how they receive help from the ground to the food that the astronauts miss the most down on Earth.

The kids are a part of the Growing Beyond Earth Project, where students are helping do research for NASA by selecting different edible plant varieties that would be best grown in space.

Kiara McAllister, one of the students at the event, said the experience was unlike any other.

“It’s just really weird, because you never think that you’d ever speak to an astronaut, and it’s just really cool how they’re up there and we’re down here, and we have communications to them,” Kiara said.

When asked about what food the astronauts miss most, one of them responded pizza. He said they tried to replicate it in space, but they can’t get the cheese to melt just right, so it’s not the same.

