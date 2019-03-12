Report: South Florida cities among top 10 most dangerous in US

(WSVN) - A new report conducted by the National Council for Home Safety and Security found that two South Florida cities are among the top 10 most dangerous in the nation.

The report claims to have found that there’s high homicide rates where there’s high poverty and residents who earn less than a decent wage.

Florida City was ranked third with a crime rate of 22 per 1,000 and Opa-locka came in at number 10 with 19 per 1,000.

When it comes to the most dangerous large cities in the country, a few more South Florida cities made the list.

Pompano Beach came in at number 24, West Palm Beach ranked 94, Fort Lauderdale came in at 98 and Miami Gardens came in at 100.

