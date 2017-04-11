Precautionary boil water notice issued for part of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A boil water notice has been issued for part of Miami due to construction work.

The order is in effect for the area along Northeast 25th Street to 26th Terrace, and along 25th Street from Biscayne Boulevard to the bay.

Though the order is precautionary, residents in the area are urged to boil any water used for drinking or cooking until further notice.

