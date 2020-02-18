Police step up search for driver involved in fatal South Miami-Dade hit-and-run

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are stepping up their search for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in South Miami-Dade.

Jeanette Berrios, 55, was killed while she was walking home near Southwest 164th Avenue and 304th Street on Feb. 1.

Police said they are searching for a silver, four-door Acura CSX that they believe was involved in the crash.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

