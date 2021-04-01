Police search for missing man out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing South Florida man.

Westley Bradley, 69, was last seen Saturday near Northwest 12th Avenue and 61st Street.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown shorts and sandals at the time of his disappearance.

If you see him, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

