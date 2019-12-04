Police search for man missing out of Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Freddie Lee Jones Jr., 36, was last seen at Citrus Health Network, located at 8375 South Palm Drive, at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said he suffers from schizophrenia and has a history of suicidal and homicidal threats.

Detectives said Jones stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, burgundy pants and a burgundy cap.

Officials consider Jones to be a danger to himself and others and urge members of the community to use caution if he is found.

If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, call 911.

