Police looking to identify man in reference to attempted sexual assault in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man in reference to an attempted sexual assault in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

The incident occurred near Southwest Seventh Avenue and First Street on April 19.

Police said he is around 22 to 25 years old, standing 6 feet tall with a slim build, and he goes by the name of Mauricio or Austin.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

