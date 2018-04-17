Police locate Orlando man who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have located a man from Orlando who went missing in Miami over the weekend.

According to police, 28-year-old Jeremiah Chavez was located Tuesday morning in Miami Shores.

We have located Jeremiah Chavez and we will be seeking medical attention for him. Thanks to Miami Shores Police, media, and all that retweeted. His family is reuniting with him now. https://t.co/hLQRuRQDMZ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 17, 2018

Miami Shores Police said they received a call of a disturbance near 9401 Biscayne Blvd. When officers arrived, Chavez was found hiding behind a wall.

He was then taken into custody and is now receiving medical attention.

Chavez’s mother Mary Chavez spoke to 7News over the phone and described her feelings upon hearing the news that her son was found.

“Just to know that he’s alive, that makes me happy,” said Chavez. “I am very, very happy.”

Chavez went missing after a night at Club Space in Downtown Miami over the weekend. Chavez posted videos on Snapchat as he entered Club Space with three friends on Saturday. He was supposed to return home to Orlando on Sunday, but his parents said he didn’t show up.

Since being found, police said Chavez’s family has reunited with him.

