Police identify victim fatally shot outside Miami Gardens Family Dollar

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed outside of a Family Dollar in Miami Gardens.

Eric Scott, 25, was shot outside of the retail store located along the 1700 block of Northwest 183rd Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

Surveillance footage captures the moments leading up to his death as Scott and another person faced each other near the doorway.

Scott could be seen walking away when the gunman approached him, and a physical altercation ensued between the two.

The victim then fell down before the suspect pointed a gun at him. Shots were fired multiple times before the gunman took off.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

