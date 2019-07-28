Man killed in shooting outside Miami Gardens Family Dollar

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting outside of a Family Dollar store in Miami Gardens that left a man dead.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 1700 block of Northwest 183rd Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

Detectives said the victim was gunned down near the front door.

A woman who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said she’d known the man for some time and even spoke to him hours before the shooting.

“I just was talking to him and, like, encouraging him to do right and be on the right path,” she said. “I gave him money to get something to eat and drink.”

The woman reflected on how recently she had interacted with the victim.

“Now when, the thought of it being him in the same day, within hours … I just wouldn’t have thought it would be him,” she said.

Investigators surrounded the parking lot of the retailer with yellow tape, interviewed witnesses and searched for clues.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting or a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

The victim’s body was taken away from the scene just before 10 p.m.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

