Police detain subjects, find car related to Miami armed carjacking

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detained two subjects, hours after, they said, a woman was carjacked in Miami at gunpoint in broad daylight.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police recovered the stolen SUV near Northwest 68th Terrace and 17th Avenue.

According to the victim, three male subjects approached her while she sat in her black Infiniti QX70 outside of her cousin’s house, located near Northwest 13th Avenue and 57th Street, late Tuesday morning. She said she saw the group pointing at her before they headed her way.

The victim locked her car, but she said the subjects pulled out at least two guns and held them against the glass. She then got out of her car.

“He just was like, ‘Give me the car. Open the door. Open the door,’ and he was like, ‘Give me the money. Give me the money,'” said the victim, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, as her voice cracked. “I’m like, ‘My purse is in the back seat. Just get it, just get it.'”

“I gave them everything, I gave them everything he wanted, and I’m just like, ‘Don’t shoot me,’ and I got out the car, and I walked away from the car,” the victim said.

The group then got into the car and sped off.

When asked whether she was afraid for her life, the woman replied, “Of course I was afraid for my life.”

A resident’s security camera later captured the victim’s SUV being followed by unmarked police cars down Northwest 19th Avenue, near 69th Terrace. Seconds later, law enforcers are seen quickly boxing in the vehicle.

One subject is then seen appearing to bail out of the Infiniti and then running into a group of police officers. He was later walked back to one of the police cars.

“We turned down the street and seen all this yellow tape,” said the victim.

Two of the subjects were detained for questioning. The status of a third subject, also believed to be involved, remains unknown.

7News cameras captured one of the subjects being taken away in an unmarked police car.

“I love the police,” said the victim. “Thank you. You all did a good job with these dumb criminals.”

At the time of the carjacking, the victim was bringing coffee to her cousin, Nikki Horne, who was home with a baby.

“We need to pray more. These kids are really out of hand,” Horne said. “For this to happen, 10 o’clock in the morning.”

Tuesday night, 7News cameras captured the SUV near the spot where police detained the subjects.

The victim said her Louis Vuitton purse had cash inside for rent money. When police recovered the car, that bag was missing.

“I’ve got three boys at home that I needed to go home to. I have a family that loves me,” said the victim. “All I was doing was dropping my cousin off a cup of coffee. I didn’t deserve this.”

The victim believes that the subjects were teenagers. “Why aren’t they in school? Why are they not somewhere getting an education? You’re robbing people for something you could only live off of for two days. You can’t do anything,” she said. “Go to school. Get your life together. It’s not worth it. Now you’re gonna be sitting in jail for nothing!”

Police said two people were detained, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

