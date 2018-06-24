MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Second Amendment protest in South Beach led police officers to detain and then release six fishermen who said they were exercising their right to carry arms.

Miami Beach park rangers called police after noticing the fishermen openly carrying guns on the South Pointe Pier, Sunday morning.

Officers detained the fishermen, but they were released after police ran a background and firearms check.

Passers-by told 7News they do not approve of the men’s decision to display their guns while fishing on the pier.

“It’s definitely concerning if people have guns around here, especially in a park like this,” said David Krempa.

“I could see if this was a freshwater canal and there were alligators around or stuff like that, but that is really ridiculous to bring a gun out here while you’re fishing,” said Eddie Webb.

After releasing the fishermen, police closed the pier for the remainder of the day.

