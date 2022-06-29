NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene after three people were killed in a crash in North Bay Village.

The crash happened in the area of the 1300 block of Kennedy Causeway just before 9:30 p.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Police is leading the investigation and is searching for 24-year-old Julius Bernstein.

Nearby surveillance video showed a dark sedan speed by a gas station followed by an explosion.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene and a third person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police searched for Bernstein on the night of the accident using air, water and ground units.

Caio Andrade, who lives near the scene, said a man knocked on his door looking for help on the night of the crash.

“I just hear a guy say, ‘It’s Julius,'” he said.

Andrade threatened to call the police and the man left.

He fled the home but left behind blood stains along the walls.

Flowers and candles have been left at the site of the crash in memory of the victims.

If you have any information on Bernstein’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.